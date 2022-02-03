Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,935,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $839,260,000 after buying an additional 302,943 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,736,144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $648,356,000 after buying an additional 640,429 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twitter in the second quarter worth $681,422,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 8.6% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,896,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after buying an additional 628,060 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,731,306 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $256,751,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the period. 77.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $198,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,433 shares of company stock worth $2,134,348. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $36.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.12 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. Twitter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.35.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

