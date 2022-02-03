Dowling & Yahnke LLC Buys New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,633,000 after acquiring an additional 841,781 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,330,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,496,000 after acquiring an additional 231,564 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,877,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,409,000 after acquiring an additional 54,089 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,545,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,306,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,933,000 after acquiring an additional 39,874 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,222 shares of company stock worth $4,623,836 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $31.46 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

