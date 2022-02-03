Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of LYL traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.20. 60,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,219. Dragon Victory International has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.19.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 18,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dragon Victory International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

