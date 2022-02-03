Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.84.

DREUF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of DREUF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 1,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $14.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.98 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

