DubaiCoin Reaches Market Cap of $5.12 Million (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00023339 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016415 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004370 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001434 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

