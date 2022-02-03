Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Duke Royalty (LON:DUKE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 53 ($0.71) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.48% from the stock’s current price.

DUKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 53 ($0.71) price target on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duke Royalty in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Duke Royalty alerts:

DUKE opened at GBX 41.25 ($0.55) on Tuesday. Duke Royalty has a 12-month low of GBX 26.35 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 48.03 ($0.65). The company has a current ratio of 24.90, a quick ratio of 24.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 42.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.86. The company has a market capitalization of £148.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45.

Duke Royalty Limited is a principal investment firm specializing in royalty financing. The firm It does not invest in start-ups or tight margin business models. It focuses on intellectual property assets and stable, cash flowing businesses with positive EBITDA, no debt or low levels of debt, and management desire to continue with the business.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.