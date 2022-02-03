Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. Duluth has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.26 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Duluth by 5.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

