DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 90.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,941 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after purchasing an additional 284,022 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,466,000 after purchasing an additional 113,445 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 42.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

NYSE DXC opened at $30.69 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $24.20 and a twelve month high of $44.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.59.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.17.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.