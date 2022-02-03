Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) is Makena Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Makena Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the quarter. Dynatrace comprises 3.1% of Makena Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Makena Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 74,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 857,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.48.

In other news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace stock opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 164.86, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.02. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

