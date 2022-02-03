Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Dynatrace had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Dynatrace stock traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.01. The stock had a trading volume of 282,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,976. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 157.25, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell bought 2,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.38 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock valued at $12,963,378 over the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,032 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DT shares. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.17.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

