e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NYSE ELF traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.52. 1,508,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,160. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 767.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

