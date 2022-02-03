e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $372-379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on ELF shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Shares of NYSE:ELF traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.55. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $21.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 87.33 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $437,923.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $166,420.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

