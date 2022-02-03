East West Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.85 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

EWBC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.89.

Shares of EWBC opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.53. East West Bancorp has a 52 week low of $62.77 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after purchasing an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 32.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.64%.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.