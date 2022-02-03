Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 28.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE EFL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.28. 65,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,105. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,471,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

