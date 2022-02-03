Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

NYSE:ETX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.38. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,096. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.39. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 52 week low of $19.67 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after buying an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 6,157 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.