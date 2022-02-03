Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETJ)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

ETJ stock opened at $10.41 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.29 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

In other Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $54,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to seek a high level of current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on July 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.