Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
ETG stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.
