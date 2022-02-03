Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend by 11.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund alerts:

ETG stock opened at $21.56 on Thursday. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $17.79 and a 52 week high of $22.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,631 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund were worth $62,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of after-tax total return. The company invests primarily in global dividend-paying common and preferred stocks and seeks to distribute a high level of divided income that qualifies for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.