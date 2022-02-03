Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on February 28th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 4.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

ETY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 418 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,938. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $15.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

In other news, Portfolio Manager George R. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $73,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,421,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482,892 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund were worth $174,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

