Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 15.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

NYSE EXG traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 1,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,676. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.73 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,208,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.