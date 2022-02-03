Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $170.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $177.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the game software company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on EA. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $161.96.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.27. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $120.08 and a 52-week high of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

In related news, COO Laura Miele sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total transaction of $383,594.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,714 shares of company stock worth $4,187,428 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after buying an additional 323,791 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,716 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $702,638,000 after buying an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after buying an additional 600,788 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after buying an additional 2,533,431 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.