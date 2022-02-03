Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.525 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.66 billion.Electronic Arts also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.46 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on EA. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.96.

EA stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $138.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $120.08 and a twelve month high of $148.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total value of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total transaction of $138,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,714 shares of company stock valued at $4,187,428. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

