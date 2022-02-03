Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.13). Eloxx Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.91). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03.

ELOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Geffken bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 537.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 64,183 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,118,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 447,882 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 214.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 705,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 480,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 314,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 208,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. 18.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELOX stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

