ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) Short Interest Down 23.2% in January

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decline of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 185.0 days.

Shares of EGKLF opened at $11.20 on Thursday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $15.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $14.88.

About ElringKlinger

ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.

