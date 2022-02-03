Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Up 35.2% in January

Embark Technology Inc (NASDAQ:EMBK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the December 31st total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,016,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

EMBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Embark Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Embark Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $674,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $2,342,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the 4th quarter worth $1,900,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMBK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.89. 9,865 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,501. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90. Embark Technology has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $10.49.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Trucks Inc is an autonomous vehicle company. It involved in building the software powering autonomous trucks. Embark Trucks Inc, formerly known as Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. II, is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

