Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

EMR stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.59. 3,306,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,481. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $83.64 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.26.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

