Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target Lowered to $660.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $715.00 to $660.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $149.42.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.43. 169,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,100. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.48. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $82.06 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.82 and a 200 day moving average of $96.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after acquiring an additional 352,930 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,652,054,000 after purchasing an additional 479,213 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,635,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $904,963,000 after buying an additional 220,226 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $772,442,000 after purchasing an additional 806,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 5,581,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,811,000 after acquiring an additional 208,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

