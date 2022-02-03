Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.78. Emerson Radio shares last traded at $0.78, with a volume of 24,051 shares traded.

Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 44.18% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Emerson Radio stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Radio Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 38,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Emerson Radio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Radio Corp. engages in the design, sourcing, importation, and marketing of a variety of houseware and consumer electronic products; and licenses its trademarks to others on a worldwide basis. Its products include Microwave Ovens, Compact Refrigerators, Wine Products, Toaster Ovens, Clock Radios, Bluetooth Speakers, Wireless Charging, Massagers, Toothbrushes, and Security Products.

