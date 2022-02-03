Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $1.58. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 241,774 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The company has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 117.70% and a negative net margin of 46.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

