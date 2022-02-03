Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.09

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.09 and traded as low as $1.58. Energy Focus shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 241,774 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.
The company has a market cap of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Energy Focus by 61.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Focus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Energy Focus by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Focus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.43% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)
Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.
