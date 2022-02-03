Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) & Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Critical Comparison

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) and Euronav (NYSE:EURN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eneti and Euronav’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eneti -226.28% 9.06% 4.54% Euronav -71.01% -14.82% -8.48%

37.8% of Euronav shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eneti and Euronav’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eneti $163.73 million 0.47 -$671.98 million ($35.93) -0.19 Euronav $1.23 billion 1.40 $473.24 million ($1.61) -5.32

Euronav has higher revenue and earnings than Eneti. Euronav is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eneti, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Eneti has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Euronav has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Eneti pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Euronav pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. Eneti pays out -0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Euronav pays out -5.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Euronav has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Euronav is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Eneti and Euronav, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eneti 0 0 5 0 3.00 Euronav 0 0 3 0 3.00

Eneti currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 135.99%. Euronav has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.87%. Given Eneti’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eneti is more favorable than Euronav.

Summary

Euronav beats Eneti on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc. engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes. It operates through the following segments: Ultramax, Kamsarmax , and Corporate. The Ultramax segment includes vessels ranging from approximately 60,200 dwt to 64,000 dwt. The Kamsarmax segment deals with vessels ranging from approximately 82,000 dwt to 84,000 dwt. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation. The FpSO segment receives hydrocarbon fluids pumped by nearby offshore platforms and provides field storage. Its activities include crew, ship and fleet management services. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

