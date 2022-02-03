Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.20

Shares of Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 92818 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENGIY shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Engie alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.38.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.