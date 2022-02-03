Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.13 ($18.13).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENGI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($20.45) price objective on Engie in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.54) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.17) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.54) target price on Engie in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.50 ($19.66) price objective on Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

ENGI stock traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during trading on Friday, hitting €13.86 ($15.57). 5,020,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($13.66) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.03). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €13.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.42.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

