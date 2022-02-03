Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,020,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,295,158,000 after acquiring an additional 67,725 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,260,000 after purchasing an additional 289,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,695,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Entergy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,464,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $744,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entergy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after purchasing an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.17.

Entergy stock opened at $112.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.78 and its 200-day moving average is $107.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

