Epic Cash (EPIC) Hits Market Cap of $23.25 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Epic Cash has a market cap of $23.25 million and approximately $44,265.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Epic Cash coin can currently be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00004601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Epic Cash has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00043826 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00114118 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

EPIC is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,662,204 coins. The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Buying and Selling Epic Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Epic Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.