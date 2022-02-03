Equitable Holdings Inc. Decreases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Equitable Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

In other news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVY opened at $200.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.53. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $159.17 and a 12-month high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

