Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Financial Northwest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the year.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $12.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 million, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.11%.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $239,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

