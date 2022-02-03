Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Raytheon Technologies Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.85 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.92.

RTX stock opened at $92.54 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.37 and a 52 week high of $92.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,483,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

