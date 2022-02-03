Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Trading Up 3.3% After Earnings Beat

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $91.41 and last traded at $91.00. Approximately 27,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,864,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.10.

The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.46%.

EQR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.22.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 39,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $3,491,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,641 shares of company stock worth $10,352,508. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equity Residential by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 19,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.48.

Equity Residential Company Profile (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

