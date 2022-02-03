Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN) Trading 3.5% Higher

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.60. 2,424 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 320,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ermenegildo Zegna stock. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna N.V. (NYSE:ZGN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ermenegildo Zegna Company Profile (NYSE:ZGN)

Ermenegildo Zegna Group designs, creates and distributes luxury menswear and accessories under the Zegna brand, as well as womenswear, menswear and accessories under the Thom Browne brand. Ermenegildo Zegna Group, formerly known as Investindustrial Acquisition Corp., is based in MILAN.

