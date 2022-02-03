Esports Technologies (EBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBET opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Esports Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBET. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 432.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esports Technologies by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

