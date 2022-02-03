Esports Technologies (EBET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.
Shares of NASDAQ EBET opened at $11.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.65. Esports Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
In other news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total transaction of $303,375.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Esports Technologies
Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.
