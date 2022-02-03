ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust and is the leading service-oriented financial institution that provides services to individuals, families, and businesses in greater Pocono, Pennsylvania region. The Bank maintains its corporate headquarters in downtown Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania and has community offices throughout the Pocono area. In addition to being one of the region’s largest mortgage lenders, ESSA Bank & Trust offers a full range of retail and commercial financial services. ESSA Bank & Trust’s business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in residential first mortgage loans, including construction mortgage loans, commercial real estate, home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and consumer loans. “

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ESSA opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $186.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.41. ESSA Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. ESSA Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in ESSA Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, trust and advisory services. It offers personal and business banking, government financial services, investment and wealth management, retirement planning and insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Loans, Commercial, Obligations of states and political subdivisions, Home equity loans and lines of credit, Auto loans and Other.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ESSA Bancorp (ESSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.