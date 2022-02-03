Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $292.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on ETTYF shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 298 to SEK 277 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 352 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 310 to SEK 305 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of ETTYF remained flat at $$27.85 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.63.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

