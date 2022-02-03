Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $131.01

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $131.01 and last traded at $131.01, with a volume of 18809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.04.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.52 and a 200-day moving average of $215.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,924 shares of company stock valued at $56,531,131. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,930,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,867,385,000 after purchasing an additional 384,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Etsy by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,401,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,935,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,669 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 17.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,042,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $632,696,000 after acquiring an additional 460,568 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,509,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $515,280,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Etsy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

