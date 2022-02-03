Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 28.7% in January

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, an increase of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 38,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

EVAX stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.11. 14,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $25.04.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.