Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) & Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Head to Head Analysis

Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC) and Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Evercel and Byrna Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A Byrna Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Byrna Technologies has a consensus price target of $26.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.17%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than Evercel.

Profitability

This table compares Evercel and Byrna Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evercel N/A N/A N/A Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evercel and Byrna Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evercel $45.08 million 1.44 $1.12 million N/A N/A Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 15.79 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -85.23

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Evercel has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats Evercel on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evercel

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

