Everest Market Cap Reaches $29.93 Million (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Everest has a market capitalization of $29.93 million and $62,522.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000694 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everest has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00050507 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,641.78 or 0.07152082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00055936 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,899.43 or 0.99897557 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007116 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Everest’s launch date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everest using one of the exchanges listed above.

