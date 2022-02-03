Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

XTC stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.44. 20,590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$370.71 million and a P/E ratio of 9.65. Exco Technologies has a 52-week low of C$9.06 and a 52-week high of C$11.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.94.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$116.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Exco Technologies will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Cormark lifted their target price on Exco Technologies from C$15.00 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Exco Technologies Company Profile

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

