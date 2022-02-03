Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) PT Lowered to C$10.00

Exco Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$15.25 price objective on shares of Exco Technologies in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS EXCOF traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. 945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,310. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. Exco Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

Exco Technologies Ltd. engages in the designing, development and manufacturing of dies, moulds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. It operates through the following segments: Casting and Extrusion and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs and engineers tooling and other manufacturing equipment.

