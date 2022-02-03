Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its 200 day moving average is $51.71. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $58.21.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelon news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 340,708 shares of company stock worth $18,348,908 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Exelon by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,156,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,562,000 after acquiring an additional 98,683 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

