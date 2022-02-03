Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Shares of Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) were down 8.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.13 and last traded at $17.13. Approximately 1,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 221,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXAI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Exscientia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Exscientia in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $24.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Exscientia Ltd will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Exscientia stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Exscientia Ltd (NASDAQ:EXAI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. 16.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exscientia Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Exscientia plc is an AI-driven pharmatech company. It involved in discovering, designing and developing drugs. Exscientia plc is based in OXFORD, England.

