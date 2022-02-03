Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Issues Earnings Results

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE XOM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.57. 319,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,763,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil has a 52-week low of $45.42 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The firm has a market cap of $336.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exxon Mobil stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $88.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.74.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

